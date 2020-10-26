PHOTOS: Winter storm hits Western Slope | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Winter storm hits Western Slope

Staff Report
  

A CDOT snowplow pushes snow from the left lane down Grand Avenue after a storm left multiple inches of snow in Glenwood and surrounding towns.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Glenwood Springs

A man shovels snow and scrapes away ice from the sidewalk in front of downtown shops on a frigid morning in Glenwood.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A family walks down the stairs of the Grand Avenue pedestrian Bridge during a bitter cold morning in Glenwood.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A bundled up woman waits to cross Grand Avenue on a frigid morning in downtown Glenwood.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Snow blankets the hillside while trees still cling to fall after a late October snowstorm dumped multiple inches of snow in Glenwood and surrounding towns.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
I-70 sits snow packed late Monday morning after a snowstorm dumped multiple inches of snow in Glenwood and surrounding towns.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Two women walk down Cooper Avenue in downtown Glenwood on a very chilly morning after a snowstorm dropped multiple inches of snow in the area.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Rifle

Although a winter storm canceled all schools in the Garfield School District Re-2 on Monday, Rifle Middle School custodian Tammy Wynia, shoveling snow on an outside sidewalk, was hard at work. Asked what she thought of the snow, Wynia jokingly said, “I don’t like it.”
Ray K. Erku / Citizen Telegram
Rick Christner, owner of Ricks Lawn Services in Rifle, shovels a sidewalk near downtown Rifle on Monday morning. Following a winter storm that swept across the Western Slope on Sunday night, Christner started plowing streets at 4 p.m. that day and kept working throughout the night.
Ray K. Erku / Citizen Telegram
A tree still in the midst of shedding its bright orange fall foliage complements Roan Plateau, which sits enveloped by a blanket of low-lying clouds following a snowstorm, on Monday in Rifle.
Ray K. Erku / Citizen Telegram
Kinsley Winschell, 4, enjoys a day of sledding following a snowstorm Monday in Rifle.
Ray K. Erku / Citizen Telegram
Kinsley Winschell, 4, enjoys a day of sledding following a winter storm Monday in Rifle.
Ray K. Erku / Citizen Telegram
Following a snowstorm, a thin blanket of low-lying clouds surrounds Roan Plateau on Monday in Rifle.
Ray K. Erku / Citizen Telegram
