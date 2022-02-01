 PHOTOS: Winter wildlife in Garfield County | PostIndependent.com
YOUR AD HERE »

PHOTOS: Winter wildlife in Garfield County

News News |

Chelsea Self
  

A trio of young mule deer look up while grazing on grass on a west facing slope near New Castle.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A group of Canada geese hangout in the frigid waters of the Colorado River at the Silt River Park.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A mule deer peeks out from behind a bush near a backroad between Rulison and Rifle.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A bald eagle sits high in a tree on a snowy day near the Colorado River south of Silt.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A trio of geese prepare for landing in the Colorado River while two others float to the opposite bank of the river during the evening hours near Silt.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A young deer looks up with grass in mouth while grazing on a sunny slope between New Castle and Silt.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A mule deer beds down underneath a tree during a snowy morning near Silt.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Visual Journalist Chelsea Self can be reached at 970-384-9108 or cself@postindependent.com

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
Local
See more