 PHOTOS: Winter wonderland | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Winter wonderland

Chelsea Self
  

A winter storm moves into West Glenwood before an early morning snowstorm.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Low hanging clouds drape over the mountains surrounding Glenwood after a heavy snowstorm hit on Tuesday afternoon.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A woman walks down 9th Street during a heavy snowstorm in downtown Glenwood on Tuesday afternoon.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A pretty white cat soaks up the sunshine while resting on a fence at a home near Harvey Gap.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Snow blankets the scenery along Grass Valley north of Silt.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A black horse nibbles on grass in a field in Grass Valley on a chilly afternoon near Silt.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Snow covers field after field on a cloudy afternoon in Grass Valley.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
An irrigation system sits dormant along a snow covered field in Peach Valley.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent

