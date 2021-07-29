 PHOTOS: Xtreme Bull Riding at Garco Fair 2021 | PostIndependent.com
YOUR AD HERE »

PHOTOS: Xtreme Bull Riding at Garco Fair 2021

News News |

Chelsea Self
  

Bull riders hang out behind the chutes before the start of the Xtreme Bull Riding event at the 2021 Garfield County Fair on Wednesday night.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Bull riders hang out behind the chutes before the start of the Xtreme Bull Riding event at the 2021 Garfield County Fair on Wednesday night.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
The rodeo clown hangs out and waits during a lightning delay before the start of the Xtreme Bull Riding event at the 2021 Garfield County Fair on Wednesday night.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A bull rider hangs on and hopes to make the eight seconds during the Xtreme Bull Riding event at the 2021 Garfield County Fair on Wednesday night.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A bull rider hangs on and hopes to make the eight seconds during the Xtreme Bull Riding event at the 2021 Garfield County Fair on Wednesday night.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A bull rider prepares to burst out of the chute during the Xtreme Bull Riding event at the 2021 Garfield County Fair on Wednesday night.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
An angry bull throws up dust and tries to throw off the rider during the Xtreme Bull Riding event at the 2021 Garfield County Fair on Wednesday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A bull rider comes face to face with an angry bull during the Xtreme Bull Riding event at the 2021 Garfield County Fair on Wednesday night.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A bull rider hangs on and hopes to make the eight seconds during the Xtreme Bull Riding event at the 2021 Garfield County Fair on Wednesday night.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A bull rider hangs on and hopes to make the eight seconds during the Xtreme Bull Riding event at the 2021 Garfield County Fair on Wednesday night.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A bull rider hangs on and hopes to make the eight seconds during the Xtreme Bull Riding event at the 2021 Garfield County Fair on Wednesday night.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Visual Journalist Chelsea Self can be reached at 970-384-9108 or cself@postindependent.com

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
Local
See more