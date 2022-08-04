 PHOTOS: Xtreme Bull Riding night at the 2022 Garfield County Fair and Rodeo | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Xtreme Bull Riding night at the 2022 Garfield County Fair and Rodeo

A bull rider tapes up his wrists before the start of Wednesday night’s Xtreme Bull Riding portion of the 2022 Garfield County Fair and Rodeo.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A bull rider stretches and gears up behind the chutes before the start of the Xtreme Bull Riding night at the 2022 Garfield County Fair and Rodeo on Wednesday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A bull rider prepares behind the chutes before the start of Wednesday’s Xtreme Bull Riding portion of the 2022 Garfield County Fair and Rodeo.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A bull rider laces up his boots behind the chutes before the start of Wednesday’s Xtreme Bull Riding portion of the 2022 Garfield County Fair and Rodeo.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A bull rider hangs out behind the chutes before the start of the Xtreme Bull Riding portion of the 2022 Garfield County Fair and Rodeo on Wednesday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Cowboys hangout behind the chutes before the start of Wednesday’s Xtreme Bull Riding portion of the 2022 Garfield County Fair and Rodeo.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Cowboys hangout behind the chutes before the start of Wednesday’s Xtreme Bull Riding portion of the 2022 Garfield County Fair and Rodeo.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Bull riders bow their heads in prayer before the start of the 2022 Garfield County Fair and Rodeo Xtreme Bull Riding on Wednesday evening.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A cowboy gears up for some bull riding at the 2022 Garfield County Fair and Rodeo Xtreme Bull Riding night on Wednesday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A bull rider hangs on in hopes of making the eight seconds at the Xtreme Bull Riding portion of the 2022 Garfield County Fair and Rodeo on Wednesday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A cowboy gears up for some bull riding at the 2022 Garfield County Fair and Rodeo Xtreme Bull Riding night on Wednesday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A bull rider hits the ground after being throw off at Wednesday’s Xtreme Bull Riding portion of the 2022 Garfield County Fair and Rodeo.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A bull rider hangs on in hopes of making the eight seconds at the Xtreme Bull Riding portion of the 2022 Garfield County Fair and Rodeo on Wednesday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A bull rider hangs on in hopes of making the eight seconds at the Xtreme Bull Riding portion of the 2022 Garfield County Fair and Rodeo on Wednesday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent

