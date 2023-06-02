 PHOTOS: Yampah Mountain High School bids farewell to the class of 2023 | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Yampah Mountain High School bids farewell to the class of 2023

The Yampah Mountain class of 2023 files into the stands before their commencement ceremony.
Taylor Cramer/Post Independent

The Yampah Mountain High School class of 2023 celebrated graduation at the Glenwood Springs Community Center on Friday. Sixty eight students earned their high school diplomas as they step forward into a new chapter of their lives.

Graduating senior Kaden Oliver celebrates by holding his diploma in the air.
Taylor Cramer/Post Independent
Graduating senior Brianna Contreras delivers a special performance during Yampah Mountain’s graduation.
Taylor Cramer/Post Independent
Graduating senior Miguel Martinez walks away from the podium with his daughter and diploma occupying his hands.
Taylor Cramer/Post Independent
Guest speaker and Yampah Mountain class of 2002 graduate Travis Lindahl shares words to the class of 2023.
Taylor Cramer/Post Independent
Yampah’s Sierra Aldrich delivers her keynote speech during the graduation ceremony.
Taylor Cramer/Post Independent
Yampah Mountain High School graduating seniors throw their caps in the air in celebration.
Taylor Cramer/Post Independent

