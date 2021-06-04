 PHOTOS: Yampah Mountain High School class of 2021 graduation | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Yampah Mountain High School class of 2021 graduation

Chelsea Self
  

Yampah Mountain High School class of 2021 graduates take their seats at the start of Friday's commencement ceremony at Sunlight Mountain.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Yampah Mountain High School class of 2021 graduate Kaysha DeMent smiles after her friends give her a standing ovation after singing Stole the Show at Friday's commencement ceremony.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A Yampah Mountain High School class of 2021 graduate points to teachers and staff after thanking them for helping him graduate during Friday's commencement ceremony.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A Yampah Mountain High School class of 2021 graduate laughs during a speech at Friday's commencement ceremony.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A Yampah Mountain High School class of 2021 graduate smiles at friends during Friday's commencement ceremony.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Yampah Mountain High School class of 2021 graduates laugh and clap during a classmates speech at Friday's commencement ceremony.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Yampah Mountain High School class of 2021 graduates take their seat at the start of Friday's commencement ceremony at Sunlight Mountain.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A young girl sits in the lap of a Yampah Mountain High School class of 2021 graduate during Friday morning's commencement ceremony.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Keynote speaker and Yampah Mountain High School teacher Mike Lowe speaks to graduates during Friday morning's commencement ceremony.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A Yampah Mountain High School class of 2021 graduate gets emotional while thanking teachers and staff during her speech at Friday's commencement ceremony.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Visual Journalist Chelsea Self can be reached at 970-384-9108 or cself@postindependent.com

