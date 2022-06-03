 PHOTOS: Yampah Mountain High School graduation | PostIndependent.com
YOUR AD HERE »

PHOTOS: Yampah Mountain High School graduation

News News |

  

Yampah Mountain High School graduate Camden Newitt sings during a graduation ceremony in Glenwood Springs on Friday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

Yampah Mountain High School of Glenwood Springs celebrated their Class of 2022 graduation Friday. Turning their tassels underneath a bright morning sun were 53 students.

Yampah Mountain High School graduate Dawson Stilson receives his diploma during a graduation ceremony in Glenwood Springs on Friday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Yampah Mountain High School graduate Monica Venegas walks on stage with her child during a graduation ceremony in Glenwood Springs on Friday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Yampah Mountain High School graduate Cyrus Mooney stands on the stage during a graduation ceremony in Glenwood Springs on Friday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
A crowd listens to a Yampah Mountain High School graduate speak during a graduation ceremony in Glenwood Springs on Friday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Yampah Mountain High School graduate Milargo Gomez walks toward the podium while holding her child during a graduation ceremony in Glenwood Springs on Friday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
A Yampah Mountain High School students awaits his graduation in Glenwood Springs on Friday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Yampah Mountain High School graduate Marisol Diaz about to receive a hug during a graduation ceremony in Glenwood Springs on Friday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

Reporter Ray K. Erku can be reached at 612-423-5273 or rerku@postindependent.com

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
Local
See more