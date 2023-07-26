YOUR AD HERE »

PHOTOS: Younger ones blast out the chutes at Garfield County Fair and Rodeo

Staff Report
  

Mutton bustin' participant Kimber Tornes tries to hold on during Tuesday's family and kids rodeo.
Taylor Cramer/Post Independent

There’s nothing like watching a young rider hang on to some mutton for dear life as the animal flails all over the arena. That’s exactly the scene folks watched during the Family and Kids Rodeo at the Garfield County Fairgrounds and Events Center on Tuesday. Children toughed it out as their animals took them on some even tougher rides.

On Wednesday morning, 4-H members then took to the indoor arena for the swine show. Spending the whole morning preparing the finishing touches for their pigs, these hard-working agriculturalists competed for top ribbons.

The 2023 Garfield County Fair and Rodeo royalties raise the flags along with members of the 11th Armored Calvary Regiment of the United States Army.
Taylor Cramer/Post Independent
Coal Ridge student Abbie Cloninger competes in the barrel racing event during Tuesday’s family and kids rodeo.
Taylor Cramer/Post Independent
U.S. Army 11th Armored Calavary Regiment Specialist Jacovan Sexton performs during a special showing from the unit.
Taylor Cramer/Post Independent
16-year-old Enya Sober competes in the barrel racing competition. Sober posted the best time of the day in the competition on Tuesday.
Taylor Cramer/Post Independent
3-year-old Kolter Sargent trots to the finish line during Tuesday’s stick horse barrel races.
Taylor Cramer/Post Independent
Eli Minor sprays his swine at the Garfield County Fair in Rifle on Wednesday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
The swine pens at the Garfield County Fair in Rifle on Wednesday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
The swine show gets underway at the Garfield County Fairgrounds in Rifle on Wednesday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
Swine evades a 4-H competitor at the Garfield County Fair in Rifle on Wednesday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

