PHOTOS: Younger ones blast out the chutes at Garfield County Fair and Rodeo
There’s nothing like watching a young rider hang on to some mutton for dear life as the animal flails all over the arena. That’s exactly the scene folks watched during the Family and Kids Rodeo at the Garfield County Fairgrounds and Events Center on Tuesday. Children toughed it out as their animals took them on some even tougher rides.
On Wednesday morning, 4-H members then took to the indoor arena for the swine show. Spending the whole morning preparing the finishing touches for their pigs, these hard-working agriculturalists competed for top ribbons.
