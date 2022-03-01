PHOTOS: Youth basketball comes to a close at the Glenwood Springs Community Center
The youth basketball league at the Glenwood Springs Community Center concludes this week after kicking off the season in late November. The league consisted of three girls teams and four boys teams made up of 3rd-6th graders from Glenwood Springs, Carbondale, Basalt and Aspen.
