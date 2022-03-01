 PHOTOS: Youth basketball comes to a close at the Glenwood Springs Community Center | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Youth basketball comes to a close at the Glenwood Springs Community Center

The youth basketball league at the Glenwood Springs Community Center concludes this week after kicking off the season in late November. The league consisted of three girls teams and four boys teams made up of 3rd-6th graders from Glenwood Springs, Carbondale, Basalt and Aspen.

Fifth and sixth-grade boys from Basalt and Glenwood Springs play in the final minutes of the game at the Glenwood Springs Community Center last Thursday. Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Fifth and sixth-grade boys from Glenwood Springs and Basalt play each other during a Thursday evening game at the Glenwood Springs Community Center. Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A Basalt boy dribbles the ball down the court during a game last Thursday at the Glenwood Springs Community Center. Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Fifth and sixth-grade boys from Glenwood Springs and Basalt play each other during Thursday evening's games at the Glenwood Springs Community Center. Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Third and fourth-grade girls from Glenwood Springs and Basalt prepare to battle for possession of the ball at the start of the championship game last Thursday at the Glenwood Springs Community Center. Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Fifth and sixth-grade boys from Glenwood Springs and Basalt play each other during a Thursday evening game at the Glenwood Springs Community Center. Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A Glenwood Springs girl prepares to shoot through the defending girls from Basalt during a third and fourth-grade game at the Glenwood Springs Community Center. Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A Glenwood Springs coach talks with his players during a time-out at last Thursday's game at the Glenwood Springs Community Center.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A Glenwood Springs player jumps for a layup while playing a team from Basalt during last Thursday's youth rec game at the Glenwood Springs Community Center. Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Visual Journalist Chelsea Self can be reached at 970-384-9108 or cself@postindependent.com

