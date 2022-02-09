Picture Perfect: Rifle Branch Library presents history of historic photography studio
The Rifle Branch Library is preparing to dive into the profound history of local photography.
At 2 p.m. Saturday, the library hosts Picture Perfect: A History of Garrison Photography.
Throughout the 20th century, photographers Fred Garrison and Ola Anfenson maintained high standing in the Rifle area, turning their studio into a landmark.
“From its very beginning, the little town of Rifle, Colorado, was fortunate to have its start recorded by two outstanding photographers,” a news release states. “Fred Garrison and Ola Anfenson, both photographers, met and soon became a husband and wife team.”
The event will be presented by the Rifle Heritage Center Museum’s Alan Lambert, who is also digitizing glass plate negatives for the event.
“Thanks to the Garrisons, we have our history in picture form,” the release states. “Depicting our past and seeing what shaped our future and our community.”
The Rifle Branch Library is located at 207 East Ave.
