Pilot dies in airplane glider crash at Garfield County Airport
Cause of crash under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board
Authorities were dispatched to a plane crash at the Rifle Garfield County Airport shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday, a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office news release states. The crash involved one airplane glider and resulted in the death of a male pilot.
Information on the pilot will be released by the Garfield County coroner following an investigation and notification of next of kin, the news release states.
The cause of the crash will be investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board.
Responding agencies include the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado River Fire Rescue and Rifle Garfield County Airport administrative personnel.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User