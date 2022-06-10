Pilot dies in airplane glider crash at Garfield County Airport

Authorities were dispatched to a plane crash at the Rifle Garfield County Airport shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday, a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office news release states. The crash involved one airplane glider and resulted in the death of a male pilot.

Information on the pilot will be released by the Garfield County coroner following an investigation and notification of next of kin, the news release states.

The cause of the crash will be investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board.

Responding agencies include the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado River Fire Rescue and Rifle Garfield County Airport administrative personnel.