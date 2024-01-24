Pinning of new police officer, sign code amendments and more at Rifle City Council

Rifle city council had their first meeting of the new year last Wednesday and got through numerous items.

The council approved the public posting place to be in front of Finances at City Hall, as well as online. The City Clerk, Misty Williams, will also have a QR code available for anyone who wants to download and look at the agenda packets.

The city of Rifle is continuing to contract grant writers from Sustainable Strategies as well as contract Journey Home Animal Shelter to help with stray animals.

The City Manager was approved to sign the intergovernmental agreement with the Colorado Department of Transportation for completion of the Park and Ride.

An application for a Peace Officer Behavioral Support and Community Partnership Program has been sent to the Department of Local Affairs in Colorado. The City of Rifle is also approving support to the DOLA Strong Communities grant for the Rifle Apartments Projects.

A new projector has also been purchased for the Ute Theater after being unable to repair the current one.

The new police officer for the Rifle Police Department, Leland Loux, was pinned at the meeting by his granddaughter with his family present.

Loux had completed his stint at the police academy and gone onto field training. During training, he was injured while in pursuit of a felon and had to undergo multiple surgeries for recovery.

The city has temporary sign code amendments that have been requiring certain signs to be taken down. This has started to affect businesses that had extra signs up for some time, but were asked by the city to take them down.

One business owner, Paul Coffman of Timberline Sporting Goods on East 26th Street in the northern part of Rifle, says that he had to take down a flag that would alert possible customers of where he sold his goods. He said he put the flag up because people sometimes find it difficult to see his business since it’s behind other shops.

Ed Fuller, owner of Ole Blue’s Carwash right next to Timberline Sporting Goods, also says that potential customers also have a hard time seeing his business and spoke to council about his issues, which he said were mostly the same as Coffman’s.

The city of Rifle encouraged the owners to work with their staff, particularly with Patrick Waller, the city’s Planning Director. The council also noted their support of all Rifle businesses.

In addition to temporary sign codes, the city also does not allow any signs of political context to be on City Hall grounds.