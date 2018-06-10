Pinwill’s Frozen Yogurt opens in Glenwood Springs

Downtown Glenwood Springs recently welcomed a new frozen yogurt shop, and it comes just in time for the hot summer months.

Located at 809 Grand Ave., Pinwill's Frozen Yogurt has been open for business for nearly two weeks. Summer Pine and her husband, Tom Will, own and operate the shop.

The two have lived in the Roaring Fork Valley for seven years; however, Will was born and raised in Glenwood. The name Pinwill's comes from the combination of the couple's last names, Pine-Will.

Pine, a stay-at-home mom until recently, came up with the idea to open a frozen yogurt shop in downtown Glenwood after realizing the lack of such a restaurant.

"When we go out of town it's always something we want to do," she said.

As quickly as the idea came, the location and opportunity opened up at an old art gallery location in prime downtown real estate.

"This was the only spot downtown. The idea blossomed; we found a spot and decided we had to just jump on it," Pine said.

The entire process took only a couple of months from idea conception to opening the shop.

"Everything happened really fast," said Pine. "The community has been amazing in welcoming us."

The shop has a modern, laid-back feel and features the work of local artists. Local photographers and artists are welcome to contact Pine to display their work on the shop's six panels, and art will rotate over time.

The shop currently has 21 self-serve flavors and nearly 50 toppings, including no sugar added, dairy free and vegan options.

"My son has food allergies, so finding him a safe place is always challenging," Pine said.

Pine hopes the shop will appeal to locals as much as the tourists, thanks to a happy hour from noon to 2 p.m., during which locals can receive a buy one, get one half off discount.

"We want to be a local spot, not just catering to the tourists," Pine said.

She also hopes the shop will become a local hangout spot for the youth of the area.

"The high school kids have been amazing. We love being in a place where they can come hang out, relax and have fun," Pine said.