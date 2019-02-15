Pitkin County Democratic Party chair assaulted while canvassing

The 72-year-old chairman of the Pitkin County Democratic Party said Thursday he was punched, kicked and thrown down a flight of stairs by a local resident while out canvassing earlier this week.

“He said, ‘If I see you again, I’m going to kill you,'” Howie Wallach said of his alleged assailant. “I’ve knocked on 10,000 doors. You do get grumpy people. I’ve never had this happen before.”

The incident occurred Monday at the Centennial affordable-housing complex at the base of Smuggler Mountain. Wallach said the 68-year-old man who allegedly assaulted him did not seem politically motivated and did not bad mouth the Democratic Party, but rather appeared to be incensed that he was trespassing.

Wallach, who was not injured, called Aspen police afterward but said at the time he didn’t want to press charges, Assistant Police Chief Bill Linn said Thursday.

Wallach called back later Monday and said he wanted to press charges, though the delay meant officers had to investigate and will present what they find to prosecutors at the District Attorney’s Office, who will decide whether to charge the man, he said. The 68-year-old man Wallach accused of the assault had not been arrested or charged with anything as of Thursday afternoon.

The phone number belonging to the man Wallach accused of assaulting him was disconnected and attempts Thursday to reach him were not successful. Linn said the man denied physically touching Wallach, though Linn declined to release any other information because of the ongoing investigation.

