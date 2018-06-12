Pitkin County enacts stage 1 fire restrictions, Sheriff’s Office announces

Pitkin County and local fire officials have instated Stage 1 fire restrictions effective immediately, the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.

"The fuel moisture content of trees, grass and brush is significantly low and at risk of a devastating fire," Sheriff Joe DiSalvo said in a news release.

The restrictions apply to private and state lands in the county. They are:

1. Building, maintaining attending or using a fire or campfire except within a developed recreation site or improved site to include a fire ring/pit.

2. Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, at a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area of at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren.

3. Operating or using an internal or external combustion engine without an approved spark-arresting device.

4. Use of any personal fireworks or explosives requiring fuses or blasting caps.

The decision was made in conjunction with the fire chiefs of Aspen, Snowmass, Basalt and Carbondale, the Sheriff's Office said.

Pitkin County is the latest in Colorado to add fire restrictions. Eagle County also imposed stage 1 restrictions on Tueday, and Garfield County started restrictions at the end of May.

For more information on the restrictions, which are in place until further notice, and what is allowed, call your local fire district.