Pitkin County sees first death from COVID-19
Jason Auslander
Aspen Times
Aspen Times
From Pitkin County Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury a few minutes ago at the beginning of a virtual Pitkin County community meeting about the COVID-19 virus:
“We’ve learned today that Pitkin County suffered the first death from the COVID virus in the community,” she said, adding that the county’s “deepest sympathies” go out to the person’s friends and family.
McNicholas Kury offered no other details.
