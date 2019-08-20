 Planned Crystal Valley power outage midday Tuesday | PostIndependent.com

Planned Crystal Valley power outage midday Tuesday

News | August 20, 2019

Staff Report

Holy Cross Energy has scheduled a power outage for the Crystal River Valley area in Pitkin County south of Carbondale Tuesday to replace rotten poles.

The outage is planned to occur between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., according to a Holy Cross news release shared via the Pitkin County alert system.

Questions should be directed to 970-945-5491; ask for the Dispatch Department. 

