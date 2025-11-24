Planned pile burn to follow fuels mitigation work near Glenwood Springs

The Glenwood Springs Fire Department plans to conduct a pile burn east of Linwood (Doc Holliday) Cemetery in early December as part of an ongoing effort to reduce wildfire risk and improve ecological health in the area, according to a news release from the city.

The burn is scheduled for Dec. 3–4. Fire officials will only proceed when weather, fuel moisture and smoke-dispersion conditions meet strict safety standards set by the National Wildfire Coordinating Group. Firefighters will remain on scene throughout the operation to manage the burn and ensure it stays contained, the city said.

The project is a joint effort between the fire department, the Parks and Recreation Department and other local partners. Officials say it also marks the start of a broader community education initiative highlighting the role prescribed fire can play in land management.

The work is the next phase of the Linwood Fuels Mitigation Project, which recently removed large amounts of overgrown, dead and dying vegetation. City officials say the project has already improved wildlife habitat, reduced hazardous fuels and added protection for nearby infrastructure. Debris from the vegetation removal has been piled and will now be burned under supervision.

“While our community is no stranger to wildfire, the use of prescribed fire is a new and important tool for us,” Battalion Chief and Chief of Special Operations Ryan Wyckoff said in the release. “This is a safe, planned and strategic effort to manage fuels and protect our community from future wildfires.”

The city emphasized that the burn is not an emergency. Residents may see smoke in the area, but officials say it is a planned effort designed to benefit the landscape and lower long-term wildfire risk.

For updates, visit gwsco.info/burns .