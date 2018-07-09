Soccer players help out coach whose rental burned down

As the Lake Christine Fire wreaked havoc on the valley near El Jebel and Basalt last week and through the weekend, firefighters from across the country flooded into the area to help battle the massive blaze.

In the process of trying to contain the fire, emergency personnel were able to save hundreds of structures in the area, pulling off a miraculous feat.

Unfortunately, Levi Applegate, the head coach of the Roaring Fork Soccer Club's All Valley Select U17 team, was renting one of the three structures lost in the blaze.

Applegate, a graduate of Roaring Fork High School in the early 2000s where he played basketball and soccer, has served as the select club soccer team's head coach the last few years.

After losing his home and its contents, members of the youth team — along with their parents — started up a GoFundMe page for Applegate, with a goal of $10,000 to help Applegate buy food, clothes and other necessities that he lost in the fire.

By Monday, the site had raised nearly $11,000.

"I'm really not surprised this group of girls and their parents did this for Levi," Ben Peery, an assistant coach for the select team, said Monday evening. "They're just a different breed of kids. It doesn't surprise me at all that they'd do this for their coach. It reveals their character."

Prior to the fire, Applegate helped lead the All Valley Select U17 team, made up of players from Aspen, Basalt, Carbondale and Glenwood Springs, to a second-place finish at a Select tournament in June at Denver.

Later this week, Applegate, along with assistant coaches Peery, Evan Segal and Josh Day, will lead the Select U17 team to a tournament in Steamboat Springs. As a team, the select program heads to three high-level state tournaments a year.

To donate to Applegate's cause, visit his GoFundMe page, https://www.gofundme.com/levi-applegate.