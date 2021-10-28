Playoffs underway for boys soccer, around the corner for Western Slope volleyball teams

Coal Ridge Titan Eddie Salazar fights for possession of the ball in the goal box during Wednesday's playoff game against the Prospect Ridge Academy Miners.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Roaring Fork survived the first round of the 3A state soccer playoffs, besting No. 22 Bishop Machebeuf in Carbondale on Wednesday evening.

The No. 11 Rams played to a 1-1 draw in the first half before netting go-ahead and insurance goals in the second. It delivered Roaring Fork to the second round for the second time in two seasons as the team eyes a return to the finals.

Roaring Fork started slow and gave up an early goal. Senior Ross Barlow scored an unassisted equalizer before entering the half, flipping the scales.

“It was huge for momentum,” Roaring Fork head coach Nick Forbes said. “The other team was really strong, but our team just kind of took care of business and played the way I’ve known they can all along.”

Junior Emi Magana scored from senior Ivy Ortiz before senior Junior Mercado found the net, with an assist from Barlow.

The Rams will get an opportunity to host another game Tuesday after the surprising upset of No. 6 Coal Ridge by No. 27 Prospect Ridge Academy out of Broomfield in round one.

A win against the Miners would send Roaring Fork to the semifinals Nov. 6, either at No. 3 Faith Christian or hosting No. 14 DSST: Green Valley Ranch.

Coal Ridge soccer falls in upset

Hosting the No. 27 seed Prospect Ridge Academy Wednesday at “The Pasture,” No. 6 Coal Ridge had more chances and controlled possession in the second half, but couldn’t overcome a 1-0 deficit in the boys 3A state soccer playoffs opener.

The Miners scored on a floater from outside the 18 over the head of Titans senior goalie Sammy Chamorro in the first half.

After several shots on goal by the Titans came up empty to open the second, Prospect Ridge (2-8 in the 3A Metro League) pulled back on defense and held on to claim the upset victory.

“We had 30-plus shots on goal, and couldn’t sneak one past their keeper,” Coal Ridge coach Mike Mikalakis said after the loss. “We played a really great game, and I’m proud of how the boys fought the entire 80 minutes, the ball just didn’t roll our way tonight.”

The Titans had a golden opportunity to tie it up in the 51st minute when Prospect Ridge was called for a penalty in the box. Senior Eddie Salazar’s penalty kick was stopped by Miners keeper Andrew Cuss, who also got a quick hand on a rebound shot from the swarming Titans to keep Coal Ridge scoreless.

Several other Titan runs were broken up or shots sailed high or wide in the waning minutes.

Prospect Ridge (8-8) travels back to the Western Slope Tuesday to face No. 11 Roaring Fork, 3-1 winners Wednesday at home over No. 22 Bishop Machebeuf.

Coal Ridge ends its season at 13-3 after finishing second in the 3A Western Slope League at 7-1 behind Roaring Fork. It was the final game in a Titans jersey for seniors Chamorro, Salazar, Bryan Saenz, Ezra Williams, Anthony Ayala, Alan Quezada, Alex Simon, Colton Connor, Josh Chamorro and Ari Carbajal.

Local girls volleyball teams make final pushes for playoff spots

The Titans concluded their league schedule with a 3-1 win over the Rams.

Coal Ridge kept Roaring Fork in the mid-teens en route to wins in the first and second set before yielding the third. They clinched the match with a 25-21 win in set four.

Junior Bella Brown had 24 digs and six kills to lead the Rams. Individual scoring for Coal Ridge was not available at the time of this writing.

Coal Ridge improved to 9-9 overall and 7-4 in league play. The Titans host a non-league tournament this weekend with Battle Mountain, Valley and Cedaredge visiting.

The Titans currently rank 36th in MaxPreps’ rankings and 37th in ratings percentage index, sitting right on the edge of playoff contention.

In their final match of the season, Roaring Fork dropped to 4-19 overall and 3-8 in the Western Slope League. The Rams are No. 59 in 3A on MaxPreps and No. 62 in ratings percentage index.

The Rams graduate four seniors according to the MaxPreps roster: Celeste Fullerton, Grace Ferguson, Sienna Pargiter-Walker and Sophie Genung.

In the last week of the regular season, it’s the last call for local volleyball teams to plead their cases for placing in the state playoffs beginning next week.

The 3A and 4A classifications take 36 teams each, based on a blend of the Colorado High School Activities Association’s ratings percentage index, MaxPreps’ rankings and coaches polls.

Rifle completed their season over the weekend, finishing 14-9 overall and 4-6 in league play. Through ratings percentage index, the Bears sit 38th in 3A, but rank 34th on MaxPreps, muddying their playoff outlook.

Glenwood Springs concludes its season this weekend with a tournament at Coal Ridge. The Demons are currently 9-10 on the season and finished 5-5 in the 4A Western Slope League, good for fourth place. Glenwood is ranked 34th by ratings percentage index and 31st by MaxPreps entering their final weekend.

Grand Valley hosted Aspen on Thursday night to conclude their league schedule. The results of that match were not readily available for print.

Entering the contest, Grand Valley was 3-15 overall and 1-8 in league play. They were No. 65 in ratings percentage index rankings and No. 61 on MaxPreps in 3A.

The Cardinals play in one final tournament this weekend.

Playoff brackets will be announced on Monday.