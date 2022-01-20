Plea hearing for mother accused of stabbing two children pushed to March
Camacho-Duenas expected to plead insanity
Arraignment for the Glenwood Springs mother accused of stabbing her two children to death was pushed to March 3, citing a plea around mental health.
In a Thursday morning video hearing, public defender Elise Myer said she was unprepared to enter a plea for her client, Claudia Camacho-Duenas, citing that she had not received some discovery items that would inform a plea relevant to mental health and insanity statutes.
“As the discovery continues to come in, we have a wealth of information at this point,” Myer said in the hearing. “I still know there’s I think a significant amount of information we still don’t have.”
Camacho-Duenas was taken into custody Dec. 30 on the 100-block of Soccer Field Road after law enforcement was called. Arriving officers found her being detained by witnesses after allegedly stabbing her 11-year-old daughter and 18-year-old son repeatedly. Neither victim survived.
Prosecutor Jefferson J. Cheney supported the request to delay in anticipation of a Not Guilty by Reasons of Insanity plea.
“I think the decision to (plead not guilty by reason of insanity) should be informed and I don’t think the lack of some discovery allows the defense to be properly informed to make that plea,” Cheney told Garfield District Judge Denise Lynch.
The defense also requested a return on a subpoena for Jan. 31 ahead of the March 3 arraignment.
Camacho-Duenas did not speak, appearing remotely from the Garfield County Detention Center. She received interpretation via phone.
