Police chase heads into Parachute area

Police officers were in pursuit of a vehicle trying to elude capture Thursday morning in a chase that went into Battlement Mesa south of Parachute, causing disruption at nearby schools.

Garfield County Sheriff's Office public information officer Walt Stowe said the chase began at around 9:30 a.m. and was abandoned around noon.

He said that, while the suspect remains at large, there is no threat to the community.

Garfield District 16 Superintendent Brad Ray said that Bea Underwood Elementary received a call from the Sheriff's Office at around 9:30 that there would be increased police activity in the area.

As a precautionary measure, the school went into what Ray referred to as "shelter in place." All routine operations continued but there was a heightened security throughout the building.

Ray said that things worked exactly how they were supposed to with the school lock-down procedure.