Police chase heads into Parachute

Police officers were in pursuit of a vehicle trying to elude capture earlier today in a chase that went into Parachute, nearly causing disruption at nearby schools. The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Walt Stowe said the chase began at around 9:30 a.m. and was abandoned around noon.

He said that while the suspect remains at large, there is no threat to the community.

Garfield 16 Superintendent Brad Ray said that Bea Underwood Elementary received a call from the Sheriff’s Office at around 9:30 that there would be increased police activity in the area.

As a precautionary measure, the school went into a “Shelter in Place,” where all day-to-day operations continued but there was a heightened security throughout the building.

Ray said that things worked exactly how they were supposed to today.