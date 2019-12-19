Police investigating Rifle girl’s death

Rifle Police are investigating the death of a young girl in early December, according to Rifle police chief Tommy Klein Wednesday.

Emergency dispatch received a call around 2:24 a.m. Dec. 11, from someone who said a young girl may or may not be conscious at the 3000 block of Coal Mine Avenue.

“We got a call for what we thought was probably an unresponsive child,” Klein said.

The mother took the girl to Grand River Hospital, where the child was declared deceased.

“The coroner was notified, we made sure that services were provided to the family,” Klein said.

The names of the deceased and her family have not been released due to the ongoing investigation.

“This is still an ongoing investigation, and as a matter of policy we can’t discuss an ongoing investigation,” Klein said.

