Police investigating Rifle girl’s death
Rifle Police are investigating the death of a young girl in early December, according to Rifle police chief Tommy Klein Wednesday.
Emergency dispatch received a call around 2:24 a.m. Dec. 11, from someone who said a young girl may or may not be conscious at the 3000 block of Coal Mine Avenue.
“We got a call for what we thought was probably an unresponsive child,” Klein said.
The mother took the girl to Grand River Hospital, where the child was declared deceased.
“The coroner was notified, we made sure that services were provided to the family,” Klein said.
The names of the deceased and her family have not been released due to the ongoing investigation.
“This is still an ongoing investigation, and as a matter of policy we can’t discuss an ongoing investigation,” Klein said.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
ANB Bank gets approval to build new bank in downtown Glenwood Springs
The Glenwood Springs Planning and Zoning Commission has approved ANB Bank’s plan to demolish to 1915 era buildings in the city’s downtown core in order to construct a new, 9,706 square foot two-story bank and office building.