Police looking for missing juvenile from Battlement Mesa
Garfield County law enforcement agencies are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing teenager from Battlement Mesa, according to a Garfield County Sheriff’s Department alert issued Tuesday.
Trinity Trent, 17, was last seen Monday.
According to the release, Trent was last seen wearing basically the same outfit as shown in the accompanying photo. Anyone who knows her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
