Police raid on Basalt residence allegedly produces guns, drugs and cash

The Basalt Police Department raided a residence in Willits on Monday and allegedly found illegal substances, weapons and a large amount of cash.

Mark Andrew Nelson, 59, was arrested in an accessory dwelling unit of a home on Sopris Circle, according to Basalt Police Chief Greg Knott. The police department had previously received information that Nelson was in possession of illegal narcotics and weapons.

“The Basalt Police Department learned Mr. Nelson is currently on parole and notified the (Colorado Division of Adult Parole) of this information,” the department said in a news release. The parole office along with Basalt officers made an unannounced visit to the home at about 10 a.m. Monday and conducted a search of the residence and two vehicles.

The search allegedly produced 1.6 pounds of suspected cocaine; 0.43 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, 0.35 pounds of suspected marijuana, 4.5 grams of suspected heroine, 693 suspected fentanyl pills, 111 suspected Ritalin pills, multiple drug paraphernalia, a 12-gauge shotgun that was previously reported stolen from Rifle, a .444-caliber rifle and two handguns, a power tool believed to be stolen from Sheridan, and $11,118 in cash.

There was no estimate available on the street value of the drugs.

The parole office arrested Nelson on suspicion of a parole violation. The Basalt Police Department arrested Nelson on suspicion of the following charges:

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a class 4 felony.

Unlawful possession of a control substance with intent to distribute, a class 1 felony.

Possession of drug paraphernalia, a petty offense.

Possession of weapons by a previous offender, a class 6 felony.

Theft, a class 1 misdemeanor.

Nelson was transported to Eagle County Jail, where he is being held on $50,000 bond, according to the police department.

A second person in the residence, Luz Maria Canseco-Escobar, 37, was arrested on suspicion of multiple charges, including: unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a class 4 felony; unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, a class 1 felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a petty offense. She posted a $15,000 bond and was released from Eagle County Jail.

The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene. Roaring Fork Fire Rescue was also on site during the incident.