Polis announces new measures to combat economic impact of coronavirus

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday urged people older than 60, or those with underlying medical conditions, not to travel to mountain resorts. On Saturday, he directed all ski resorts to close. Then on Sunday, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment officials urged mountain residents and visitors to limit social contact.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) announced a series of executive orders and guidance to private businesses Friday that he said are aimed at combating the economic impacts of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Those include relief for mortgage, rent and utility payments for people who have lost their jobs due to previous orders aimed at promoting social distance to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Polis said he will also allow restaurants — which have been closed to in-person dining — to sell alcohol to-go.

“Locally, the U.S. and of course the world have all been affected because of this outbreak and again, like so many things … it will get worse before it gets better,” Polis said.

Here are some of the items Polis announced Friday:

An executive order aimed at allowing the state’s unemployment office to expedite the payment of claims amid record filings.

