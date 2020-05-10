Polis says he’d like to see Colorado’s restaurants reopen in May — possibly before Memorial Day

Colorado Governor Jared Polis puts on his face mask to make a point during a news conference to update reporters on the state's efforts to stem the rise of the new coronavirus Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)



Gov. Jared Polis said Friday that his goal is to have Colorado’s restaurants reopen in May, possibly before Memorial Day, depending on the effectiveness of the state’s new “safer-at-home” phase.

The governor said he will use data to help make that decision, but it’s unclear exactly what information Polis will be looking at and what he wants to see before eateries can reopen to in-person dining.

“That all will be decided based on data that we don’t have yet,” he said during a news conference. “Don’t have a crystal ball.”

The coronavirus pandemic has hit restaurants especially hard. In Colorado, Polis ordered all bars and restaurants to close to in-person service in mid-March, before he issued the statewide stay-at-home order. Some have continued to offer delivery and takeout, but others have closed temporarily or permanently.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Click here to read the full story from The Denver Post.