Polo match scheduled Sunday in honor of Frontier Historical Museum’s 50th anniversary
To celebrate its 50th anniversary, the Frontier Historical Museum in Glenwood Springs will host an old-fashioned polo match, according to a Wednesday news release sent out on behalf of the museum.
“Polo arrived in Glenwood Springs in the 1890s when Walter Devereux and Hervey Lyle, both championship players, formed the Glenwood Polo and Racing Association,” the release states. “Upon completion of the Hotel Colorado in 1893, the hotel built its own polo grounds for the use of the guests.”
This eventually led to the creation of the Devereux Polo Cup, which has been a local tradition ever since, the release states.
“The Hotel constructed Glenwood’s polo grounds and race-course to the ’south of town’ and quickly gained a fine national reputation by hosting teams that had attained a world class standing,” it states in the book “Hotel Colorado: Fountains of Enchantment” by Janet Koelling.
The Glenwood Springs team was declared world champions in 1903, 1904 and 1912, the release states.
The Devereux Polo Cup, complete with powerful horses, long mallets and a wooden ball, is slated for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Stout Ranch, located at 2000 Baldy Creek Road south of New Castle.
Taking the field at an elevation of 8,000 feet will be 35 horses representing either the Roaring Fork Polo Club or a challenging polo team from Utah.
A trophy presentation will be held at the polo field for the tournament winners, who will have their names inscribed on the Devereux Cup, the news release states.
The cup will be on display at the Hotel Colorado.
What: Frontier Historical Museum 50th anniversary celebration and The Devereux Polo Cup
Where: Stout Ranch, located at 2000 Baldy Creek Road.
When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday
Directions: Take I-70 to the New Castle exit. Exit at New Castle and turn to the south, drive west on Colorado River Road 2-plus miles, turn south on Garfield Creek. Drive 5 miles and turn right on Baldy Creek. Drive 2 miles up Baldy Creek, and the Stout Ranch driveway is on the right. Drive at your own risk. Drive up the hill to the polo field.
How much: Free
Additional info: Please leave your dogs at home, bring your own chair or sit in the bleachers.
ROARING FORK POLO CLUB CHAMPIONSHIPS
1903
1904
1912
