Portion of northbound Hwy 133 in Carbondale being detoured due to sinkhole
Northbound traffic on Colorado 133 in Carbondale at Euclid Avenue is being detoured Wednesday afternoon due to a sinkhole that has formed under the road surface.
Motorists should plan for an additional 10 minutes due to a short detour onto side streets in the area, the Colorado Department of Transportation said in a news release.
The sinkhole and detour are located two blocks south of the roundabout at the intersection of Highway 133 and Main Street. The sinkhole was measured at 20 feet wide by 12 feet deep, CDOT spokeswoman Elise Thatcher said.
CDOT crews are currently on the scene assessing the sinkhole and will provided updated information as necessary, she said.
Support Local Journalism
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User