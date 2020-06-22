Positive COVID-19 test results in voluntary pause on Grand River care center construction

Construction on the Grand River Health Care Center in Rifle is on a voluntary hiatus after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a news release from Grand River Health, the voluntary pause enacted by FCI Construction is a “precautionary measure” that will be in place until July 6.

“Grand River Health has confirmed that none of the construction personnel on the site have had any contact with the residents at the current care center,” the release states. “The construction staff have had very limited exposure with the maintenance staff. All employees of Grand River Health have a mandatory mask requirement at all times when inside any of our facilities.”

Safety protocols to minimize the potential for COVID-19 have been in place at the construction site since March.

“The current hiatus of the care center project has not halted the hospital expansion project as the two projects have separate personnel and subcontractors on site,” the release states.

The pause should not delay the care center’s anticipated opening in January.