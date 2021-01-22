Positive Covid test causes entire CMS 5th grade to quarantine
A press release came out in the afternoon on Friday, Jan. 22 with details about a transition to distance learning for the entire fifth grade, including its teachers, at Carbondale Middle School (CMS).
The release stated either a staff member or student tested positive for COVID-19. The fifth grade and its teachers are considered to be one large group based on their interactions with one another, and that is why everyone who falls into that category must quarantine through Jan. 31.
Parents of the fifth grade students were made aware of the quarantine and cancellation for in-person teaching before the school day began on Jan. 22. In-person learning for CMS fifth graders will resume on Feb. 1.
