Possible threat closes Parachute schools for the day

Garfield County Sheriff’s Office officials are investigating a possible threat made against the Garfield County School District 16. As a result, school officials elected to suspend school activities for the day.

All summer school activities at Garfield 16 schools are cancelled today due to a possible threat. Law enforcement… Posted by Garfield County School District No. 16 on Tuesday, June 4, 2019

Garfield County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Walt Stowe said the threat was called into the school and for the interest of the safety of the students they elected to close for the day.

Law enforcement is currently working to confirm and trace where the threat came from.

Stowe said the decision to close for the day was made by school officials, who were airing on the side of caution.

“It was a smart move on their part, makes things easier for us,” he said.