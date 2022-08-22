Possible threat involving man on Rio Grande Trail prompts Carbondale Community School lockdown

Carbondale Community School went on lockdown for a period of time Monday morning following a report of a male walking down the nearby Rio Grande Trail by the bus park-and-ride station with a handgun.

Carbondale Police responded at 11:06 a.m. and contacted a man fitting the description, and determined there was not a credible threat to the school or surrounding community, authorities said in a Monday afternoon news release.

The school was advised to implement lockdown protocols during the incident, police said. Initially, the wrong school was contacted by police and Crystal River Elementary School, which is on the opposite side of town, was asked to go into lockdown. That school was also in lockdown until the all-clear was given, the news release said.

“Carbondale Police is thankful for the level of response from the school district and surrounding law enforcement agencies who responded to this incident,” the release stated. “These agencies recognize the safety of our students and community is paramount. We appreciate the schools following lockdown protocols.”

Carbondale Police Chief Kirk Wilson also offered a statement.

“We know this can be a frightening experience to our schools, parents, and our community,” Wilson said. “If anyone was affected by this incident, we encourage them to seek counseling. Know that Carbondale Police Department is here to provide public safety to all.”

Carbondale Community School is a charter school operated by Compass, under a charter agreement with the Roaring Fork School District.