Post Independent, Citizen Telegram take home seven Colorado Press Association awards

The Glenwood Springs Post Independent and Rifle Citizen Telegram newsrooms won a total of seven editorial Colorado Press Association awards on Saturday.

Attending the 144th Annual Colorado Press Association Convention in Denver, reporters from both local publications entered their top stories published throughout 2021 in the 2021 Colorado Better News Media Contest.

Members of the Michigan Press Association judged each entry. Entrants could only win first- or second-place honors in each judging category.

The Post Independent competed in the Class 6 division, which included 23 competing publications. The Citizen Telegram competed in the Class 5 division, which also included 23 competing publications.

Post Independent first place winners:

• Chelsea Self, Best News Photograph, “Glenwood Springs assisted living community makes ‘A step in the right direction’ with new hug tent for residents and family members”

• Ike Fredregill, Best Breaking News/Deadline Reporting, “Glenwood Council met with sometimes unruly crowd, but sticks behind 480 Donegan annexation”

• John Stroud, Best Sports or Sports Event Story, “Go & Do: Pack burro racing in Garfield County a throwback to Colorado’s mining boom days”

• Ray K. Erku, Best Agriculture Story, “‘It’s the biggest part of the year:’ Garfield County ranchers busy with calving season”

Post Independent second place winners:

• Chelsea Self, Best Photo Slideshow Gallery or Photo Essay, 2021 Garfield County Fair and Rodeo

• Ike Fredregill, Best Feature Story, “Sunlight Mountain Resort’s newest mini mayor slides into history books”

Citizen Telegram second place winner:

• Ray K. Erku, Best Environmental Story, “How drought conditions affect Garfield County fisheries”