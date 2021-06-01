Post Independent editor arrested for alleged DUI

(Publisher’s note: It is the policy of the Glenwood Springs Post Independent not to report on routine DUI arrests when they don’t involve a traffic accident, injury, death or other related crime. The exception is when it involves someone of prominence in the community, such as elected officials, law enforcement personnel, schools administrators, government or business executives. As news journalists in the community, we hold ourselves to this same standard.)

Glenwood Springs Post Independent Editor Peter Baumann was arrested over the Memorial Day Weekend for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, the Glenwood Springs Police Department reported.

Baumann, 37, was contacted by police officers driving in the 1200 block of Grand Avenue at 12:53 a.m. Saturday, according to police incident reports. He was booked at the Glenwood Springs Police Department on a DUI charge and released.

“I’m deeply sorry to the entire Glenwood Springs community for my harmful actions and am focused on taking steps to get the help I need,” said Baumann, who is also editor of the Citizen Telegram in Rifle and the Craig Press.

The case remains under investigation and Baumann has not yet been formally charged by the 9th District Attorney’s Office, Police Chief Joseph Deras said.

Editor Peter Baumann removed himself from the editing process for this story, which was edited by The Aspen Times.