Post Independent editor named publisher

The Glenwood Springs Post Independent has seen some internal promotions recently.

Peter Baumann, who has served as editor of the Post Independent since late August 2019, was named publisher in December.

Former Post Independent Publisher Darcy Carstens was promoted to director of business operations within Swift Communications. She will continue to be involved with the Post Independent as well as all other papers in the group: The Aspen Times, Vail Daily, Summit Daily, Steamboat Pilot & Today and more.

Taking on the role of interim managing editor is veteran journalist John Stroud. And, western Garfield County Reporter Ray K. Erku was promoted to assistant editor.

“We have an excellent team in Glenwood Springs and I am excited that we are able to provide leaders like Darcy, Peter, John and Ray the opportunity to advance their careers,” said Scott Stanford, the group publisher for Swift Communications Newspapers. “Peter has done an outstanding job as editor of the Post Independent and I know he is ready to take on new challenges. He is committed to supporting his staff, serving the Glenwood community and producing great content for the newspaper.”

Stroud will serve in the role through the spring when he plans to step away from daily journalism to take on new adventures and opportunities. Erku plans to apply for the editor position this spring after Stroud transitions out of his full-time role. Erku has worked for news organizations in Minnesota, South Dakota, Wyoming and Colorado.

“John has over 35 years of journalism experience within the Roaring Fork Valley and has been a steadfast resource and voice for our newsroom,” Baumann said. “John will lead the day-to-day of the newsroom through the spring. After that, he hopes to have more time to devote to additional writing projects, his involvement with Rotary Youth Exchange and have a bit more to enjoy why so many of us live here: excellent trails, winding singletrack and pristine powder and groomers.

“I first connected with Ray when he was hired for a different newspaper company in Wyoming,” Baumann said. “Since then, Ray has grown as both a writer and a reporter who, most importantly, seeks to establish strong relationships throughout the communities he covers. I’m confident Ray will continue to excel in journalism as he takes on new responsibilities and challenges in the role of assistant editor.”

Swift Communications includes the Post Independent and 11 other titles in Colorado, Utah and California. Swift is owned by Ogden Newspapers, based out of Wheeling, West Virginia.