PostSnaps for Jan. 12

November 9, 2019
Garfield County veteran services officer Lisa Reed-Scott urges the community to show appreciation for our local veterans.
November 3, 2019
After last week's cold, snowy weather, snowmaking operations continued at Sunlight during the colder nighttime and morning hours through the weekend. Weather permitting, Sunlight could open early.
October 31, 2019
This Halloween we challenged our Citizen Telegram editor and western Garfield County reporter Kyle Mills to show us his pumpkin carving skills at the CT office in downtown Rifle. Mills did not disappoint and created...
October 25, 2019
This week we went on a hunt for the spookiest outdoor Halloween decorations across Glenwood Springs and were not disappointed!
October 14, 2019
Ute leaders, singers and dancers share their culture for the first Indigenous Peoples Day in Carbondale. Event organizers see environmental benefits to thinking indigenous peoples.