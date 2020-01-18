#PostSnaps for Jan. 19 | PostIndependent.com

#PostSnaps for Jan. 19

News | January 18, 2020

Show CaptionsHide Captions

Bald eagle at Lions Park. @jeanniejayphotos
PostSnaps-gpi-011920-1
Can’t wait for more backyard adventures. @marlenes.adventures
PostSnaps-gpi-011920-2
Early morning photo of the Colorado River by Silt Island Park. @coloradosky50
PostSnaps-gpi-011920-3
Hanging Lake Trail. @christine6369
PostSnaps-gpi-011920-6
Weather approaching. @matthew_mcgrogan
PostSnaps-gpi-011920-5
Best dog in the world. @knitonecarvetoo
PostSnaps-gpi-011920-4

New selections every Sunday!

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

Local
See more