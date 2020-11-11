Pot shops get the OK from Glenwood Springs officials

shutterstock.com



Two retail marijuana shops have received approvals this month at different levels of city government.

Martin’s Natural Medicinals

Martin’s Natural Medicinals went through a rollercoaster ride during the voting process for its shop at the corner of Highway 6 and Mel Ray Road in West Glenwood.

After having heard a presentation at the Oct. 15 City Council meeting, commissioners had no questions at the Nov. 5 meeting and went straight to a motion by Councilor Charlie Willman to approve with staff conditions. Councilor Shelley Kaup seconded.

The motion failed 4-3, with Mayor Jonathan Godes and councilors Ingrid Wussow, Tony Hershey and Willman opposed.

City attorney Karl Hanlon suggested council make a motion to deny with findings — a reason why the application was denied.

Wussow made the motion to deny, saying that the shop does not meet the comprehensive plan’s goal of diverse economic development and does not fit in with small town character. Hershey seconded.

Before the second vote Councilor Steve Davis said a pot shop at this location was approved by council several years ago, and “nothing has changed since then” in regards to laws and regulations, so he said he supported the application.

Kaup reminded council that this is a relocation of a business, and the Planning & Zoning Commission recommended approval 5-0, and therefore she supported the application as well.

The motion to deny then failed 4-3, with Wussow, Hershey and Willman in favor of denial.

Godes them made a second motion to approve, which Kaup seconded.

This time the motion to approve passed, with Wussow, Hershey and Willman opposed.

Godes explained that he changed his mind before the motion to deny in consideration of this being a business relocation.

Kind Castle

At a Planning and Zoning Special meeting Monday night, Kind Castle got a 5-0 vote to approve with conditions.

P&Z had heard a presentation at its Oct. 27 regular meeting from Chris Hawkins of Alpine Planning on behalf of Kind Castle for a pot shop on the southeast corner of Wulfsohn Road and Flat Tops View Drive in Glenwood Meadows.

Senior planner Trent Hyatt read public comment from Amy Rogge in opposition to the shop, saying it was too close to the rec center, would likely have offensive odors and would limit the success of the lodges across the street.

Hawkins responded that the shop meets all city requirements for distance from schools, parks, etc. and the shop would likely not be visible from the rec center because of landscaping and a wooden fence; city staff has made it clear that odor has not been an issue with retail pot shops; and Courtyard by Marriott has expressed support for the shop in a letter submitted to the city.

Commissioner Sumner Schachter moved to approve with staff conditions, and Commissioner Carolyn Cipperly seconded. The motion passed unanimously.

The application will next be heard by City Council at an upcoming meeting.

