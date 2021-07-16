Potestio Brothers acquire Berthod’s John Deere dealership
The Berthod Motor Equipment Division has handed over operations to Potestio Brothers Equipment, according to a news release.
“(Potestio Brothers Equipment) will provide even greater resources to meet all of your John Deere equipment, service and parts needs,” the release states.
Potestio Brothers began operating the equipment side of the business on June 9.
“With the Glenwood Springs dealership, Potestio Brothers will have four locations in the
State,” the release states. “They are a full-line John Deere Ag & Turf and compact construction equipment dealer. They also plan to expand the sales and support staff at the Glenwood Springs dealership to better serve customers.”
The Potestio Brothers Equipment business is located at 2930 S. Grand Ave. in Glenwood Springs. They also have locations in Colorado Springs, Kiowa and Parker.
Reporter Shannon Marvel can be reached at 605-350-8355 or smarvel@postindependent.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Potestio Brothers acquire Berthod’s John Deere dealership
The Berthod Motor Equipment Division has handed over operations to Potestio Brothers Equipment, according to a news release.