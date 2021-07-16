Potestio Brothers acquire Berthod’s John Deere dealership

The Berthod Motor Equipment Division has handed over operations to Potestio Brothers Equipment, according to a news release.

“(Potestio Brothers Equipment) will provide even greater resources to meet all of your John Deere equipment, service and parts needs,” the release states.

Potestio Brothers began operating the equipment side of the business on June 9.

“With the Glenwood Springs dealership, Potestio Brothers will have four locations in the

State,” the release states. “They are a full-line John Deere Ag & Turf and compact construction equipment dealer. They also plan to expand the sales and support staff at the Glenwood Springs dealership to better serve customers.”

The Potestio Brothers Equipment business is located at 2930 S. Grand Ave. in Glenwood Springs. They also have locations in Colorado Springs, Kiowa and Parker.

Reporter Shannon Marvel can be reached at 605-350-8355 or smarvel@postindependent.com.