Power issue fries controls at Carbondale’s Nettle Creek water treatment plant

Mt. Sopris looms in the Crystal River Valley background as the river snakes through River Valley Ranch in Carbondale.

John Stroud | Post Independent

Carbondale’s water treatment plant has fixed an issue that introduced untreated water into the potable pipeline for some residents over the weekend.

A power fluctuation on Saturday evening, July 27, fried the electronic controls at the Nettle Creek Water Treatment Plant, Carbondale Public Works Director Kevin Schorzman said. That allowed raw water to flow into the treated water for residents on the outskirts of town, he said.

“Nobody inside the town limits was affected. We were able to isolate (the untreated water) just before it came in and blended with our town system,” Schorzman said.

After notifying the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, a boil order was issued to about 40 customers who get their water directly from the Nettle Creek pipeline. That order was lifted Tuesday afternoon.

Staff worked through the weekend and Monday to restore the plant, and clean the pipeline, Schorzman said. After the work was completed, staff collected samples from the line that met drinking water standards.

As for the electronic controls, the system will have to be replaced, Schorzman said.

“We’ve been operating the control manually since [the power fluctuation]. We have a technician up there today replacing the parts and reprogramming,” Schorzman said.

Carbondale experienced a number of rain storms Saturday, but Schorzman isn’t sure if that caused the power to fluctuate.

“All I can tell you is that it fried one of our control pieces,” Schorzman said.

