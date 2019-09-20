Power outage in Glenwood Springs temporarily snarls traffic

Getty Images



Electricity went out for thousands of residents of Glenwood Springs and New Castle Friday afternoon, but was back on for Glenwood by 5:30 p.m.

A issue with the transmission line leading into Glenwood Springs cut power to around 10,000 people Friday afternoon.

The exact cause was unclear, but the initial problem occurred on transmission lines, according to Xcel spokesperson Michelle Aguayo.

“Our crews had it repaired, but then the repair didn’t hold,” she said. “They continue to work as safely and quickly as possible to resolve the outage.”

The initial outage on the transmission line lasted for about 10 minutes, Aguayo said.

New Castle also reported loss of power, but it’s unclear whether that is related to the same issue.

Glenwood Springs Police said that many power lights were not working properly during the outage. If a light isn’t working, drivers should treat it as a four-way stop and avoid blocking the intersection, the police department said.