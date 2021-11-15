Power outage in New Castle, Silt delays Re-2 school start Monday
An ongoing power outage in western Garfield County is delaying the start of school for Garfield Re-2 students by two hours.
In a Facebook post on Monday morning on the Re-2 page, the district states “all bus pickups and school start times will be two hours later than normal.”
According to the Xcel Energy outage map, roughly 3,180 customers in New Castle, Silt and Glenwood Springs are without power. It’s estimated to be restored by 9 a.m.
