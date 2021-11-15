Power outage in New Castle, Silt delays Re-2 school start Monday

An ongoing power outage in western Garfield County is delaying the start of school for Garfield Re-2 students by two hours.

In a Facebook post on Monday morning on the Re-2 page, the district states “all bus pickups and school start times will be two hours later than normal.”

According to the Xcel Energy outage map , roughly 3,180 customers in New Castle, Silt and Glenwood Springs are without power. It’s estimated to be restored by 9 a.m.