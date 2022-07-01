Power outages reported across Glenwood Springs Friday morning
Update 7/1, 11:15 AM – Power has been restored to most areas of town. Xcel Energy is working to restore power as soon as possible to areas on the north substation.
Residents across Glenwood Springs reported power outages around 10:20 a.m. on Friday. According to the City of Glenwood Springs Facebook page, there is currently an Xcel electrical outage that is affecting most of Glenwood Springs.
There is not currently an estimated time for power to be restored.
This story will be updated when new or updated information is provided.
