Pre-evacuation notices in effect above Ruedi Reservoir because of Sylvan Fire

The Sylvan Fire burns southwest of Sylvan Lake State Park Sunday near Eagle. (Chris Dillmann

cdillmann@vaildaily.com )

As of 6:30 a.m. the upper Frying Pan Valley from Ruedi Dam to Hagerman Pass is under a pre-evacuation notice due to the Sylvan Fire near Eagle, according to local public safety alerts .

An evacuation center is set up at Basalt High School; more information is available at http://www.ecemo.org .

According to a tweet from the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, those in the Ruedi, Meredith and Thomasville areas (including all residences and businesses above Ruedi Dam) may be asked to evacuate if the fire worsens.

The Sylvan Fire broke out around 3:15 p.m. Sunday near the Sylvan Lake Campground about 12 miles south of Eagle; by that night, the blaze had grown to more than 180 acres. Fire crews reported extreme fire behavior on Sunday; campers and recreationalists in Sylvan Lake State Park have been evacuated. Additional information about the incident is available at bit.ly/sylvanfire .

The pre-evacuation is for the Sylvan Fire, not another wildland fire that crews responded to Sunday evening near mile marker 11 on Frying Pan Road near Ruedi Reservoir. A helicopter was dropping water on the fire and a federal wildland crew was enroute to that blaze as of about 4:45 p.m. Sunday, according to a post from the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.

