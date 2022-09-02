Preliminary hearing scheduled for Rifle teen accused of murder

A preliminary hearing has been set for a Rifle juvenile accused of shooting and killing another teen at a quinceanera birthday party in April.

D’Antiago “Dante” Lazaro Dominguez-Lopez, who was 17 at the time of his arrest, is accused of fatally shooting an 18-year-old male at a residence at Home Ranch Road near Rifle on April 24. Lopez left the scene but was arrested in Mesa County a day later.

The victim was still alive when police arrived but was later pronounced dead at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction.

Going before Ninth Judicial Court Judge Denise Lynch Friday morning, Lopez’s preliminary hearing was set for Oct. 14.