PREP ROUNDUP: Glenwood soccer tops Rifle 2-0; Coal Ridge, Glenwood volleyball fall; Roaring Fork volleyball sweeps Basalt

Glenwood Springs seniors Leo Mireles and Cameron DeGraff led the Demons boys soccer team to a 2-0 win over the rival Rifle Bears Tuesday evening in a 4A Western Slope League matchup at Stubler Memorial Field in Glenwood.

Mireles and DeGraff scored their 6th goals of the season in the win, helping Glenwood move over .500 on the year with its 4th win of the 2018 campaign. Sitting at 4-3 (3-1 4A WSL) on the year, Glenwood travels to Battle Mountain Thursday for a big league clash with the Huskies. Glenwood looks to avenge a season sweep last season by the Huskies.

For Rifle, the loss drops the Bears to 2-4 (1-3 4A WSL) on the year. The Bears travel to Palisade Saturday afternoon for a 4A WSL matchup, marking the second of four straight league games on the road for the Bears.

Glenwood sits third in the league standings under head coach Wayne Smith, while Rifle sits fifth under head coach David Romero.

SOFTBALL

Rifle 19, Eagle Valley 9

Recommended Stories For You

On the road Tuesday afternoon for the final 4A Western Slope League game of the season, the Rifle Bears girls softball team rolled to a 19-9 win over the Eagle Valley Devils, capping off a perfect season in league play for the Bears, with all 4 wins coming by the 10-run rule.

Rifle's Kaitlyn Jackson had a big day on her birthday, going off offensively, hitting 2 home runs, a double, reached base on an error. Jackson drove in 6 of Rifle's 19 runs, and scored 4 runs in the win.

Senior Kaitlyn Harris had a perfect day offensively, going 4-for-4 with a walk, 2 doubles, 3 stolen bases and 4 runs batted in, while senior Shaeley Arneson swung a hot bat as well, recording a single, double, sac fly and 5 runs batted in.

Junior Delaney Phillips went 2-for-4 with 2 runs scored in the win, while Abigail Bonuales singled, doubled and scored 2 runs. Zoey Loya singled in the win, walked twice and scored 2 runs for the Bears, while Hannah Bodrogi doubled and drove in 2 runs. Kaylie Stark finished 2-for-3 for Rifle with a run batted in.

Rifle (8-5, 4-0 4A WSL) hosts the Basalt Longhorns Saturday afternoon in Rifle at Taugenbaugh Field in a doubleheader, starting at 11 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Vail Mountain 3, Coal Ridge 1

Traveling to Vail Tuesday evening for a matchup with the Vail Mountain Gore Rangers, the Coal Ridge Titans girls volleyball team dropped the match in 4 sets to the Gore Rangers by scores of 23-25, 25-23, 23-25, and 20-25.

The Titans missed 17 serves on a day in which they lost by a combined 9 points total.

For the Titans, senior Kara Morgan continues to dominate the competition, recording 10 kills and 15 digs, while fellow senior Kenzie Crawford continued her pace as one of the top setters in 3A, dishing out 32 assists, adding 4 kills.

Junior Lyanna Nevarez had a big game for the Titans, recording 14 digs and 7 kills, while sophomore Taylor Wiescamp added 15 kills and 7 blocks.

The Titans (6-4, 2-0 3A Western Slope League) travel to Basalt Thursday evening for a league matchup with the Longhorns at 6:30 p.m.

Eagle Valley 3, Glenwood Springs 2

In a matchup of 1 vs. 2 from last season's final standings in the 4A Western Slope League, the Eagle Valley Devils topped the Glenwood Springs Demons girls volleyball team Tuesday evening in Eagle in 5 sets.

The Devils downed the Demons by scores of 25-17, 22-25, 11-25, 25-19, and 10-15.

Glenwood came out fast on the night, taking the first set by 8 points, but Eagle Valley bounced back in the second set, hanging on for a 3-point win. The Demons came apart in the third set, falling by 14 points, but with their backs to the wall, the Demons responded in a big way in the fourth set, pulling out a 6-point win, setting up a fifth-set showdown.

Eagle Valley did just enough in the final set, picking up a 10-15 win, dropping the Demons to 5-5 on the season.

Glenwood (5-5, 1-3 4A WSL) travels to Montrose Saturday afternoon for a non-league matchup with the Indians at 1 p.m.

Roaring Fork 3, Basalt 0

The Roaring Fork Rams girls volleyball team rolled to a 3-set sweep of the rival Basalt Longhorns Tuesday evening in Carbondale, picking up its sixth win of the young season.

Roaring Fork won the first set by a score of 25-20, before then winning the second set by 10 points at 25-15. In the third and final set, Roaring Fork cruised to a 25-12 win, sweeping the Longhorns.

The Rams (6-3, 2-3 3A WSL) have a week off before hosting the Grand Valley Cardinals Tuesday, Sept. 25 in Carbondale for a 3A Western Slope League tilt at 6:30 p.m.