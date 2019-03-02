PREP ROUNDUP: Roaring Fork boys fall to Lutheran; Grand Valley girls come up short against Pagosa Springs

Taking on the top-seeded Lutheran Lions Saturday afternoon in the regional championship game, the No. 17 Roaring Fork Rams boys basketball team came up just short, dropping a 64-46 decision to the Lions, ending a strong season for the Carbondale program.

Lutheran jumped out to a 17-7 lead after one quarter of play and didn't look back against the Rams, cruising to the 18-point win to advance to the Great 8 under veteran head coach and Rifle High School graduate Bill Brandsma.

Against the Lions, Roaring Fork sophomore Graham Pietsch led the way with 13 points, closing out the season on a scoring roll, while senior Aidan Sloan added 11 points. Senior Joe Salinas chipped in with 8 points, while seniors Ronald Clemente and Leo Loya added 7 and 5 points each in the loss.

Pietsch scored 8 of his 13 points in the fourth quarter, attempting to rally the Rams againts the Lions. The sharpshooting sophomore drilled three 3-pointers in the loss.

Roaring Fork finishes the season with a record of 14-9 (7-2 3A WSL).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

No. 3 Pagosa Springs 48, No. 14 Grand Valley 31

Facing the No. 3 Pagosa Springs Pirates for the third time in four seasons in the regional tournament, the No. 14 Grand Valley Cardinals girls basketball team couldn't get over the hump on Saturday afternoon, dropping a 48-31 decision.

Grand Valley held a 16-15 lead at the half, but the Pirates exploded in the second half for 33 points, outscoring the Cardinals 33-15 in the second half to cruise to the 17-point win.

In the loss, junior Jordyn Pittman led the Cardinals with 15 points, hitting three 3-pointers. Senior Shaya Chenoweth added 7 points in her final game, junior Lohgan Teter added 6 points.

Pittman scored 4 points in the first quarter and 5 points in the fourth quarter in the loss.

For Pagosa Springs, senior Devin Wilson led the way with 12 points, while junior Elsa Linder added 11 points.

Grand Valley finishes the season with a 17-7 record, including 6-3 in the 3A WSL.

